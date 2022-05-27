Left Menu

Assam Rifles seizes foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 23 crore in Mizoram

Troops of the Assam Rifles seized a huge consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes estimated to be worth over Rs 23 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday.

ANI | Champhai (Mizoram) | Updated: 27-05-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 23:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Troops of the Assam Rifles seized a huge consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes estimated to be worth over Rs 23 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday. The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered foreign-origin cigarettes estimated to be Rs 23,40,00 at Zokhawthar in Mizoram's Champhai district.

According to a press release issued from HQ Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East), the operation was carried out by a team of eight Assam Rifles who acted on specific information. The Customs Department, Champhai has seized the contraband items for further legal proceedings. The smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

