BJP's Nupur Sharma gets rape, death threats following 'fact checkers' tweet

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debate on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debate on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case. "There is a so-called fact-checker who has started to vitiate the atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited and selected video from one of my debates last night. Ever since I've been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members," Nupur Sharma told ANI on Friday.

Sharma alleged that an Alt News proprietor posted an edited video to encourage trolls against her and said that he should be held "responsible" if any harm befalls her family. "I've tagged the Police Commissioner and Delhi Police. I suspect there'll be harm done to me and my immediate family members. In case there's any harm done to me or my family members Mohammed Zubair, who I think is a proprietor of Alt News, is completely responsible," she stated.

"If I was wrong, then the fact-checkers should rectify the facts, rather than sending death threats to me. Please come forward and correct the facts. It's not right, it's completely illegal. He (Zubair) is not a fact-checker, he is a fake-spreader," she added. Further, Sharma said that she is collating all the threats against her and will file a complaint in the matter.

The BJP spokesperson took to Twitter to tag Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to bring his attention to threatening messages she has received. She further urged Delhi Police to take serious cognizance of the matter and provide security to her family. "I'm being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I've communicated same to @DelhiPolice . If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members..." the BJP leader said in a tweet

"@CPDelhi please note wholly & solely @zoo_bear is responsible instead of 'fact-checking' peddled a fake narrative to vitiate the atmosphere, cause communal disharmony and cause communal and targeted hatred against me and my family," she said in a subsequent tweet. Delhi Police in its reply said that the matter has been forwarded to officials concerned. "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly," Delhi Police tweeted. (ANI)

