Left Menu

Ukraine nuclear inspectorate accuses IAEA of falling for Russian propaganda

Korikov also complained that the IAEA - the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog - had not responded to numerous Ukrainian appeals to do more about what he called Russia's "nuclear terrorism". He called on Grossi to back Ukraine's demands for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and nuclear specialists from the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-05-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 00:27 IST
Ukraine nuclear inspectorate accuses IAEA of falling for Russian propaganda
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's state nuclear inspectorate on Friday accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of falling for Russian propaganda and demanded it back efforts by Kyiv to expel Moscow's forces from a major power plant. The complaint coincides with signs of increasing unhappiness by Ukrainian authorities about what they say is less than whole-hearted support from the international community in the war against Russia.

Moscow's forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the largest of its kind in Europe. Shortly before the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine was using Soviet know-how to create its own nuclear weapons. Oleg Korikov, acting head of the inspectorate, said IAEA director general Rafael Grossi had this week told the World Economic Forum at Davos that there were large stocks of plutonium and enriched uranium at the plant that could be used to make nuclear weapons. Korikov said this was totally untrue.

"It is very sad that the bold lies of Russian propaganda are broadcast at a high level by the IAEA's top official," he said in statement posted on the inspectorate's Facebook page. Korikov also complained that the IAEA - the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog - had not responded to numerous Ukrainian appeals to do more about what he called Russia's "nuclear terrorism".

He called on Grossi to back Ukraine's demands for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and nuclear specialists from the Zaporizhzhia plant. The IAEA media relations office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022