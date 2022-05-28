Left Menu

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik launches manufacturing of COVID rapid antigen test kits

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the manufacturing of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit at Infocity.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-05-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 03:20 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the manufacturing of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit at Infocity. Odisha-based bio-tech firm IMGENEX India will produce the kits. This is the first diagnostic kit manufacturing facility in eastern India.

These kits can be delivered to any part of Odisha in 24 hours. It will cater to the demand for quick antigen test kits in the state. IMGENEX India Private Ltd was founded in 2004 in Bhubaneswar. It is a leading biotech firm in India that is producing recombinant proteins and antibodies used for research in diseases like cancer, arthritis, psoriasis and other infectious diseases.

Chairman Dr Sujay Singh also briefed the Chief Minister about the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

