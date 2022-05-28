Left Menu

Film producer Boney Kapoor's credit card misused, loses Rs 3.82 lakh in cyber fraud

Fraudulent transactions of around Rs 4 lakh took place by allegedly using the credit card of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-05-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 08:53 IST
Film producer Boney Kapoor's credit card misused, loses Rs 3.82 lakh in cyber fraud
Boney Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fraudulent transactions of around Rs 4 lakh took place by allegedly using the credit card of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. According to the complaint, Rs 3.82 lakh was transferred from Kapoor's account in five fraudulent transactions on February 9.

A case has been registered at the Amboli police station in Mumbai on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Kapoor came to know that money had been withdrawn from his bank account and he enquired the bank about this. Following this, he lodged a written complaint with the police.

The producer told the police that neither anyone asked for his credit card details nor did he receive any phone call regarding this. Police officials suspected that someone had obtained the data while Kapoor was using the card. It has been learned that money from Kapoor's card went to the account of a company in Gurugram.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022