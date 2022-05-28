Two dead after vehicle falls from Tawi bridge in J-K
Two people died on Friday midnight after a matador vehicle fell from Jammu's Tawi Bridge, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed on Saturday.
Two people died on Friday midnight after a matador vehicle fell from Jammu's Tawi Bridge, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed on Saturday. "Around midnight a matador vehicle fell from the Tawi Bridge (in Jammu), and a rescue operation was carried out," said the J-K Police.
According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while returning from Vikram Chowk and broke the fence around it, after which it fell into the river. Both the persons injured were taken to a government medical hospital, where they both succumbed to their injuries.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
