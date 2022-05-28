Assam govt working to make state 'industrial hub': CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that his government is working to make the state an industrial hub. Sarma said, "Northeast is India's gateway to Southeast Asia. Our government is working to make Assam an industrial hub not only for the region but also for catering requirements of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries."

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen also participated in the inaugural session of the NADI conference 2022 "Asian Confluence River Convlave 2022" at Radisson Blu in Guwahati. Jaishankar, in his address, said that better connectivity is central for improving the business and easing livelihood in the state, for which they would need to tackle the topography-related challenges.

"Better connectivity is central to improving ease of doing business and living. We need to tackle topography related challenges," he said. "India that is more connected to the northeast and northeast that is more connected to India's neighbours will be a transformation for the region," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Sarma expressed gratitude to guests for attending the conference. "My heartfelt gratitude to our honoured guests for giving us the opportunity to exhibit our rich culture and host them in our beautiful State. I am confident that Assam will become a focal point in India's Act East policy and contribute towards the nation's economic growth and progress," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he further stated that all the leaders (present in the meeting) agreed to strengthen the economic and social ties between Assam and Bangladesh for mutual benefit. "Had a fruitful discussion with a Bangladeshi delegation led by the neighbouring country's Foreign Minister Dr @AKAbdulMomen. We agreed to further strengthen economic and social ties between Assam and Bangladesh for mutual benefit," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)