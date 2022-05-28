Left Menu

AGEL arm commissions 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Jaisalmer

It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst the uncertainties imposed by the global pandemic, he said.The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement PPA with the Solar Energy Corporation of India SECI with tariff at Rs 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost APPC at national level, delivering access to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all, the statement said.With the successful commissioning of the plant, AGEL now has an operational capacity of 5.8 GW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 13:33 IST
AGEL arm commissions 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Jaisalmer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) arm Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

This is the first ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India, a company statement said.

The hybrid power plant, integrated through solar and wind power generation, harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand, it added.

''Wind-Solar Hybrid energy is an important aspect of our business strategy which aims to meet India's growing need for green energy,'' said Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, AGEL.

Jaain added that the commissioning of this hybrid plant is an incremental step towards meeting India's sustainable energy goals.

''This project is a part of the first construction facility by international banks in Adani Green. It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst the uncertainties imposed by the global pandemic,'' he said.

The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with tariff at Rs 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at national level, delivering access to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all, the statement said.

With the successful commissioning of the plant, AGEL now has an operational capacity of 5.8 GW. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW well on track to meet its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022