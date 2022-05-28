Left Menu

S.Africa's Eskom to implement Stage 1 power cuts over weekend

South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom said controlled power cuts to the national grid will be reduced to 1,000 megawatts from 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) to 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Saturday and Sunday as it struggles to keep the lights on.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 28-05-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 14:33 IST
S.Africa's Eskom to implement Stage 1 power cuts over weekend
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom said controlled power cuts to the national grid will be reduced to 1,000 megawatts from 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) to 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Saturday and Sunday as it struggles to keep the lights on. "The system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks," Eskom said in a statement.

Africa's most industrialized economy has been constrained by "load shedding", the local term for power cuts, as old coal-fired plants that supply the bulk of the country's electricity regularly break down, forcing Eskom to cut power to preserve the national grid from total collapse. Earlier this month, Eskom cut around 4,000 MW of power in a so-called "Stage 4" outage - some of the worst power cuts in more than a decade, while this weekend's cuts were categorized as "Stage 1", or 1,000 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022