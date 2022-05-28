Left Menu

DSLSA to launch week-long 'Environment Literacy' campaign in Delhi from May 29

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) in association with various departments and organizations announced the launch of "Environmental Literacy Week" on Sunday (May 29).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 15:03 IST
DSLSA to launch week-long 'Environment Literacy' campaign in Delhi from May 29
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) in association with various departments and organizations announced the launch of "Environmental Literacy Week" on Sunday (May 29). This year, World Environment Day assumes a greater significance as it marks 50 years since the Stockholm Conference designated June 5 as World Environment Day.

According to DSLSA, the week-long awareness drive shall emphasize sustainable living with nature with a special focus on legal literacy in relation to the environmental issues and laws throughout Delhi, and will be concluded on June 5. As per an official statement, the campaign will be focused on "Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature," with the slogan "Only one Earth".

"During this week-long campaign, the DSLSA shall conduct and indulge in plantation drives in different areas of Delhi; sensitise and encourage people through Nukkad Nataks, seminars and webinars towards harmonious living with nature by planting more and more trees and the pledge to protect rivers and wildlife in order to have a compassion for the living creatures, and also to reduce the dependence on plastic and encourage the importance of recycling and reusing of plastic products," it said. Apart from making a human chain around trees to depict the importance of the protection of trees, DSLSA also assured that they will be collecting clothes, books and toys in the form of donations and will distribute them to the needy.

Further, they will also make people aware of the provisions of laws such as the Trees Act, Water Pollution Act, Air Pollution Act etc., through social media campaigns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022