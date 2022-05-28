Left Menu

Cab driver held for molesting minor girl in Mumbai

The police arrested a cab driver in connection with a case of molestation of a 15-year-old girl near Vile Parle, Mumbai on Saturday, said the police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-05-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 15:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The police arrested a cab driver in connection with a case of molestation of a 15-year-old girl near Vile Parle, Mumbai on Saturday, said the police. The accused had been identified as Murari Kumar Singh (29).

"An Ola cab driver was arrested from Goregaon in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a 15-yr-old girl and making obscene gestures towards her on 25 May. The case was registered by Aarey Police Station," PSI Sachin Panchal said. Earlier on May 25, the minor student booked an online Ola taxi cab from Vileparle Mumbai airport to come to her home at Royal Palm. The minor alleged that the driver of the taxi stared at her throughout the journey. She further alleged that the diver made obscene comments while she told him that she need to go to her home to bring change money, the police said. The accused was presented in the court, where the court has sent him to police custody till May 30. (ANI)

