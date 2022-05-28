Left Menu

Karnataka expects to receive FDI worth Rs 75,000 Crores: Minister

PTI | Updated: 28-05-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 18:18 IST
Karnataka is expecting a Foreign Direct Investment worth Rs 75,000 crores in sectors like biotech and start-ups, the state's Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana has said.

The minister, who accompanied Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum at Davos, said that the Davos meeting was very successful.

He said the government was keen on developing other cities like Mysore, Mangalore, Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad and Shimoga as well.

''The state is also developing seven to eight more airports,'' the minister told PTI after addressing members of the KannadigaruUK at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Friday.

Karnataka in Davos signed two major MOUs worth Rs 52,000 crores, with two major companies -- ReNew Power for Rs 50,000 crores and the Lulu Group International for Rs 2,000 crores.

Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on Magnetic Imaging and Diagnostics and a health-related R&D project.

The Karnataka Government has assured special incentives for the company to set up its production unit for medical equipment.

Earlier, addressing the members of the KannadigaruUK, Dr Ashwath Narayana said Karnataka is developing fast and that Bengaluru is emerging as a city of opportunity and a city of future in sectors like space, defence, and IT.

''We welcome all as we want to be competitive,'' he said.

Dr Nanda Kumara, Executive Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here, was also present on the occasion.

