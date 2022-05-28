Left Menu

Business brief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 22:01 IST
Business brief
  • Country:
  • India

Niine Hygiene and Personal care has distributed sanitary pads to over 2.5 lakh girls across eight states in last one month to create awareness about it.

''As part of the Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, which also happens to be the date of their 5th Anniversary, Niine Hygiene and Personal care has distributed sanitary pads to over 2.5 lakh girls across 8 states within just a span of a month,'' said a statement from Niine Hygiene and Personal care.

Since its inception, the company has empowered over 7.5 lakh women with access to safe menstrual hygiene, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022