94.11 pc registered informal workers' income at Rs 10K or below; 74pc belong to SC, ST, OBC

Over 94 percent of 27.69 crores, informal sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal have a monthly income of Rs 10,000 or below and over 74 percent of the enrolled workforce belongs to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (SC), and other backward classes (OBC), according to the latest data. The proportion of informal workers getting a monthly income of Rs 10,000 or below was 92.37 percent in the middle of November 2021 when total enrolments on the e-Shram portal were a little over 8 crores. Those belonging to SC, ST, and OBC who enrolled on the portal were 72.58 percent in the middle of November 2021. The experts are of the view that as the enrolments progress on the e-Shram portal towards the ultimate goal of enrolling all informal sector workers estimated at 38 crores in the country, the data would show sharp disparities in the society.

the e-Shram portal is aimed at building a comprehensive National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) in the country.

The portal aims to boost the last-mile delivery of the welfare schemes for over 38 crore unorganized workers in the country. It was launched on August 26, 2021.

The experts are of the view that almost all targeted informal sector workers should be registered onthe e-Shram portal during this calendar year only, which would give a big opportunity to the political leadership to draft an evidence-based policy for the large section of deprived classes in the country.

According to the latest data, as many as 27.69 crore informal sector workers are registered on the portal which shows that this unorganized workforce is living in extreme poverty and a majority of those belong to socially backward communities. The data showed that 94.11 percent of the registered informal workers have a monthly income of Rs 10,000 or below, while 4.36 percent have a monthly income between Rs 10,001 and Rs 15,000. The social category analysis of the data shows that 74.44 percent of registered workers are below the socially backward classes, including 45.32 percent OBC, 20.95 percent SC and 8.17 percent ST. The proportion of the General Category workers is 25.56 percent.

Age-wise analysis of the data shows that 61.72 percent of the registered workers on the portal are of the age from 18 years to 40 years, while 22.12 percent are of the age from 40 years to 50 years.

The proportion of the registered workers aged above 50 years is 13.23 percent, while 2.93 percent of workers are aged between 16 and 18 years.

Gender analysis shows that 52.81 percent of registered workers are female and 47.19 percent are male.

Top-5 states in terms of registrations are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

Occupation-wise, agriculture is at the top with 52.11 percent of enrolments done by those related to the farm sector followed by domestic and household workers at 9.93 percent and constructions workers at 9.13 percent.

