Ladakh bus accident: Bodies of army personnel arrive in Kerala for final rites

The body of Lance havildar Muhammad Shylaj was brought to the Karipur airport in Kerala's Malappuram on Sunday. Shylaj was amongst the seven army personnel who lost their lives after their bus skid off the road and fell in the Shyok River in the Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday.

His body was received by the District collector Prem Kumar, MP E T Muhammad Basheer, various Members of the state Legislative Assembly, and officials from different departments at the airport. The soldier's body will be kept for the public to pay their homage at Yatheem Khana at Pocker Sahib Memorial Orphanage (PSMO) College campus and the Sooppikutty Naha memorial higher secondary school at Parappananangadi while cremation will take place at Muhayadin Juma-at Mosque in Parappananangadi.

Meanwhile, the family of another soldier Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia paid last respects. The soldier's mortal remains will be taken to his native village in Paschim Medinipur for the last rites. Apart from Shylaj and Khutia, there were 24 more soldiers, who were moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

The accident took place at 9 AM around 25 km from Those, where the bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet. Other 19 injured soldiers in the Ladakh bus accident were airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital on Friday.

