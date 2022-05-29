Left Menu

Drone with payload of bombs, grenades shot down in J-K's Kathua

A drone was shot down and 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered from the payload attached to the Hexacopter in Kathua district by the security forces on Sunday.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-05-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 15:30 IST
Visuals of the seized UBGLs, magnetic bombs. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A drone was shot down and 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered from the payload attached to the Hexacopter in Kathua district by the security forces on Sunday. "Rajbagh Police Station team was on a normal search when info about the drone was received. The drone was shot down and 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered. We have averted a major incident by recovering this material," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, RC Kotwal said.

Security forces shot down a drone in Talli Hariya Chak under Rajbagh Police station in Kathua. The police said that the payload was screened by the bomb disposal experts in the Union Territory.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

