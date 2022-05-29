Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed on a three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters.

Serbia's 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31. Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin the expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)