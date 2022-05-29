Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters. Serbia's 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed on a three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters.
Serbia's 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31. Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin the expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.
