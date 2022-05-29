Left Menu

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 16:41 IST
Maha: Navneet Rana, husband, supporters booked for norm violations during welcome procession, temple event
Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana as well as some 15 of their supporters were booked for allegedly violating various norms and impeding traffic during a welcome event for the couple here, a police official said on Sunday.

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 after announcing they would recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra in Mumbai, the move leading to a tense stand-off with Shiv Sena workers through the day. They were granted bail on May 4 by a special court in Mumbai.

Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha MP from here, and her husband, MLA from Badnera, were given a grand welcome by supporters here late Saturday night on their return to the city after 36 days.

The welcome procession impeded traffic at several spots, while an 'aarti' performed by the couple had loudspeakers in use even after 10pm, local police officials said.

Amravati Commissioner of Police Aarti Singh told PTI the Rana couple has been booked by Rajapeth police station under IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, and Environment Protection Act provisions for these violations.

