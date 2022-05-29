Iran's energy export revenue up 60% in March-May vs year ago - oil ministry media
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 16:45 IST
Iran's energy export revenues are 60% higher in the first two months of the Iranian year (March 21 to May 21) compared to the same period a year ago, an official from the Iranian oil ministry told the ministry's SHANA news agency on Sunday.
