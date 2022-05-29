Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter started in the Gundipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, informed the police.

"On the specific input of #KulgamPolice, #encounter has started at #Gundipora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

