Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot at in Punjab's Mansa
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot at by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district.
ANI | Mansa (Punjab) | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:51 IST
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot at by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district. Three people were injured in the firing incident.
Further details into the matter are awaited. Notably, Moose Wala had joined the Congress party last year ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab. (ANI)
