Left Menu

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot at in Punjab's Mansa

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot at by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district.

ANI | Mansa (Punjab) | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:51 IST
Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot at in Punjab's Mansa
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot at by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district. Three people were injured in the firing incident.

Further details into the matter are awaited. Notably, Moose Wala had joined the Congress party last year ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022