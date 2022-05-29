No one's constitutional rights are being violated, UCC not against Muslims: UP minister Danish Ansari

Hours after Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) passed a resolution to oppose the Uniform Civil Code, Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Sunday clarified that the UCC is not against Muslims and no one's constitutional rights are being violated. The Jamiat had passed three resolutions-- the measures for taming the growing tide of hatred and animosity against Muslims in the country; a resolution regarding the eradication of Islamophobia; a resolution over strengthening the Sadbhawana Manch.

This comes after the Uttarakhand government announced the formation of a 5-member drafting committee to implement the civil code. Speaking to ANI, Ansari said, "No one's constitutional rights are being violated. UCC is not against Muslims. We have to listen to the voice of common Muslims. Today, they want to progress that was not done by previous governments, like SP BSP, and Congress. They only used Muslims as a vote bank."

"Muslims are getting every right and Muslim women have also been given the rights which they demanded, so we are working for the progress of Muslims in every way. We will bring positive changes in the society by implementing UCC," he stated. The minister further said that the BJP-led Central and Uttar Pradesh government have been continuously talking about minorities.

"We have provided all the direct benefit to the minorities. Today, the government thinks about their progress," he added. Earlier in the day, Jamiat held a meeting at Eid Gah Maidan in Deoband on Saturday with the aim to prevent the spread of Islamophobia in the country.

The meeting was attended by nearly 2,000 members and representatives of organizations from across the country and was presided by JUH president Maulana Mahmod Asad Madani. On being asked about the Gyanvapi mosque case and Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, he said that the matters are still in the court and everyone will respect the decision taken by it.

"Whatever the court will decide, everyone will respect it. We all should avoid unnecessary controversies on such issues which create an atmosphere of confusion among people. The disputes over religious places are not good for unity and communal harmony," he added. (ANI)

