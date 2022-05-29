Uttarakhand likely to receive heavy rain and lightning, IMD issues yellow alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, lightning and strong winds in various districts of Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday.

The weather forecasting agency said that Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand will receive heavy rains today and tomorrow.

"Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms likely to occur at many places in various districts of Uttarakhand. Very light to light rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to occur in isolated places, especially in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts," Uttarakhand IMD said. (ANI)

