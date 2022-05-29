Left Menu

Poland gives 18 howitzers to Ukraine - public radio

Poland has given Ukraine 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers, Polish public radio reported on Sunday citing a government source, as Kyiv seeks to repel an intense Russian assault in the Donbas region in the east. Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:54 IST
Poland has given Ukraine 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers, Polish public radio reported on Sunday citing a government source, as Kyiv seeks to repel an intense Russian assault in the Donbas region in the east. Faced with heavy shelling in its eastern provinces, Ukraine has called on the West to provide it with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide in the war.

The AHS Krab has a maximum firing range of 40 kilometres. The Radio Information Agency (IAR), which supplies news to Polish public radio, reported that Poland had also trained about 100 Ukrainian artillerymen to operate the howitzers.

A Polish government spokesman and the Ukrainian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday.

