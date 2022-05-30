Left Menu

Body of man retrieved from Delhi's Yamuna; search underway for minor boy

The body of 21-year-old man who allegedly drowned while taking a bath in the Yamuna in North Delhi's Burari area was retrieved on Sunday, Delhi Police said adding that a search is underway for a 10-year-old boy who is missing.

30-05-2022
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The body of 21-year-old man who allegedly drowned while taking a bath in the Yamuna in North Delhi's Burari area was retrieved on Sunday, Delhi Police said adding that a search is underway for a 10-year-old boy who is missing. The boy who had accompanied the youth for the bath is suspected to have drowned too, police said.

The deceased identified as Vikram (21) and the missing boy Ayush are both residents of Nasibpur Loni in Ghaziabad. Vikram and Ayush were swept away by the river's current after their floating platform, which they were using while taking their bath, capsized, eyewitness told police.

Police received a PCR call by a tea vendor at around 15.30 after which a search was initiated. Private divers retrieved Vikram's body and doctors at the Aruna Asaf Ali hospital where he was rushed, declared him as brought dead. A search and rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force to find Ayush is underway. (ANI)

