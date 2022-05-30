EU's Borrell hopeful of deal on Russian oil ban
European Union members should be able to reach an agreement on a next sanctions package against Russia, including restrictions on the imports of Russian oil, in talks currently held by officials, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday. "We need to decide unanimously.
European Union members should be able to reach an agreement on the next sanctions package against Russia, including restrictions on the imports of Russian oil, in talks currently held by officials, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday.
"We need to decide unanimously. There were talks yesterday afternoon, and there will be this morning and throughout the afternoon", Josep Borrell told broadcaster France Info, adding: "I think that this afternoon, we will be able to offer to the heads of the member states an agreement."
Asked if plans to include a ban to import Russian oil could fail over the resistance from Hungary and other eastern European states, Borrell said: "No, I don't think so... there will be an agreement in the end."
