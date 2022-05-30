Left Menu

J-K: Terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Pulwama

One more terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama on Monday morning.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-05-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 11:49 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Two AK rifles have been recovered. Search is underway.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter started in the Gundipora area of the Pulwama district on Sunday evening in which two local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) were trapped. (ANI)

