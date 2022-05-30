J-K: Terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Pulwama

One more terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama on Monday morning.

Two AK rifles have been recovered. Search is underway.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter started in the Gundipora area of the Pulwama district on Sunday evening in which two local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) were trapped. (ANI)

