Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 30-05-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 12:32 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Monday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.6 million cubic meters (mcm), up from 44.1 mcm on Sunday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
