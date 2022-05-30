Left Menu

Kremlin says gas-for-roubles scheme could be applied on Eurobonds

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 30-05-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 14:46 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov
A Russian gas-for-roubles scheme used with foreign gas buyers has proved convenient both for buyers and sellers, the Kremlin said on Monday, as the finance ministry proposed to apply a similar scheme to foreign holders of Russian Eurobonds.

"The practice of paying for gas (in roubles) has shown its convenience for sellers and buyers. So why not use it (for Eurobonds)?" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters, adding that Moscow had cash and remained willing to honour its external debts.

