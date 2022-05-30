Kremlin says gas-for-roubles scheme could be applied on Eurobonds
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 30-05-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian gas-for-roubles scheme used with foreign gas buyers has proved convenient both for buyers and sellers, the Kremlin said on Monday, as the finance ministry proposed to apply a similar scheme to foreign holders of Russian Eurobonds.
"The practice of paying for gas (in roubles) has shown its convenience for sellers and buyers. So why not use it (for Eurobonds)?" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters, adding that Moscow had cash and remained willing to honour its external debts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
BRIEF-Ukraine says volume of Russian gas nominations total 62.69 MCM for May 15
UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT