Left Menu

Consultation paper on crypto almost ready; to be submitted soon: DEA Secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:02 IST
Consultation paper on crypto almost ready; to be submitted soon: DEA Secy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday said a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies has been finalized and will be submitted soon.

A lot of consultation has been done from both domestic and other participants, Seth said on the sidelines of an event organized by the Finance Ministry.

He also said that a global response is needed to deal with the challenges posed by crypto.

On the economy, Seth said despite the challenging environment, India would still be the fastest-growing large economy in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022