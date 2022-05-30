Consultation paper on crypto almost ready; to be submitted soon: DEA Secy
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:02 IST
Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday said a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies has been finalized and will be submitted soon.
A lot of consultation has been done from both domestic and other participants, Seth said on the sidelines of an event organized by the Finance Ministry.
He also said that a global response is needed to deal with the challenges posed by crypto.
On the economy, Seth said despite the challenging environment, India would still be the fastest-growing large economy in the world.
