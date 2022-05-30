Left Menu

Britain makes plans to keep coal-fired power plants open this winter - govt

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Britain's government said some coal-fired power plants that were due to close later in the year may need to stay open to help ensure electricity supply this winter.

"In light of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, it is only right that we explore a wide range of options to further bolster our energy security and domestic supply," a government spokesperson said via email on Monday.

