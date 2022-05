EU summit will not decide on gas price cap on Monday - EU Commissioner

European leaders, who will convene in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday for an EU summit, will not decide on imposing a cap on gas prices, but could mandate the Commission to study the issue, the European Commissioner for Economy said. "If this is agreed among member states, the Commission will act very quickly to analyze this possibility," Paolo Gentiloni told reporters at the Foreign Press Association in Rome, adding it would be difficult to make any predictions regarding the timing of a decision.

Energy prices in the area hit record highs this year after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier. The EU leaders are due to meet to discuss the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

