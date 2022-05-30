Finance Secretary releases ‘Thank You’ song celebrating unsung heroes of COVID-19 battle

Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs today held a Curtain Raiser press conference of their 'Iconic Week' celebrations as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) during the week of 6th to 11th June, 2022.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had inaugurated the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" (AKAM) on 12th March 2021, marking a 75-week countdown to the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence on 15th August, 2022. The AKAM celebrations will continue for a year, thereafter, till 15th August, 2023.

As part of celebration of 75th anniversary of India's 75th year of Independence, a 'Thank You' (Shukriya) song was released which celebrates the unsung heroes of the battle against COVID-19 Pandemic and those who kept the financial system running during the most challenging times.

An e-booklet was also presented to provide a snapshot of the events unfolding during the week in which the two Ministries – Corporate Affairs and Finance, will not only showcase their achievements, new initiatives, but also traverse through an interesting journey of their growth and evolution over the years. CLICK HERE to acesss the schedule of events.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will grace the inaugural function on the 6th of June 2022 in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The 6th June ceremony would be celebrated live simultaneously in 75 cities across India keeping up with the spirit of 75 years of India's Independence.

During the Iconic week of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and each Department of Ministry of Finance will showcase their rich history and legacy as well as readiness to face the challenges ahead. For example, a documentary will be released on the Development of Securities Market in India on the third day, i.e. 8th June 2022; and on the last day, 11th June 2022, the National Customs and GST Museum, 'Dharohar', which showcases an array of seized goods, antiques, and customs heritage will be dedicated to the nation.

Some other notable events during the Iconic Week celebrations of the Ministry of Finance & Ministry of Corporate Affairs include the International Conference on data analytics in public procurement that will deliberate on the best international practices in the field of public procurement and way forward to harness modern tech to bring more value for money in public procurement. Some major initiatives in public expenditure management and taxation, both direct and indirect will also be showcased.

The kick off celebrations of Iconic Week of Ministry of Finance & Ministry of Corporate Affairs was presided over by Finance Secretary & Secretary Expenditure, Dr T.V. Somanathan. Among attendees were Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM; Shri Ajay Seth, Secretary, Economic Affairs; Shri Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Shri Ali Raza Rizvi, Secretary, DPE; Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, DFS; Shri Vivek Johri, Chairperson, CBIC and Smt. Sangeeta Singh, Chairperson (addl. Charge), CBDT, besides other senior officers of the Ministry of Finance & Corporate Affairs.

(With Inputs from PIB)