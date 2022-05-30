Euro zone bond yields jump after inflation data

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday after preliminary data from the bloc showed inflation rising more quickly than expected, while risk appetite grew across financial markets. Consumer prices in the German states rose by over 8% year on year while German import prices recorded the most substantial increase since September 1974.

Spanish 12-month inflation resumed its upward trajectory in May after a dip in April. The pan-German consumer price data will be published later on Monday, and numbers from the euro area are due on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, risky assets were rising after the news that Shanghai authorities would cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday. "Today's inflation numbers, along with a risk-on sentiment are putting upside pressure on yields," said Chris Attfield, European rates strategist at HSBC.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose 8 bps to an almost two-week high of 1.071%. "We expect 10y Bunds to stabilise further near 1% and suggest using setbacks on today's inflation data to scale into tactical longs given looming flow support from benign net supply and a solid index extension this week," Commerzbank analysts said in their morning note to clients.

Money markets are currently pricing in 110 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end, including a 30% chance of an additional 25 bps move beyond the fully priced 25 bps in July. "It would be unwise to rule out a 50 bps rate hike in July, but it's pretty clear there isn't a consensus in the government council for that size of the increase," HSBC's Attfield argued.

"We see the euro zone depo rate rising quickly as the ECB plays catch-up with the Fed and the Bank of England, but we think the focus in the second half of this year will shift from inflation to growth risks," he added. The ECB should raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in July and September and is committed to preventing fragmentation within the limits of the bank's mandate, ECB dove Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper.

Fragmentation is a widening of the yield spread between the bonds of core countries, such as Germany, and the periphery, which could hamper the transmission of monetary policy. Recently, spreads have declined as fears of an aggressive monetary tightening faded. Indebted countries benefit the most from a low-interest-rate environment.

The ECB believes an anti-fragmentation tool is not essential, as hiking rates is not so risky that "we need to prepare for damage control ex-ante", according to research notes from banks quoting media sources. Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 11.5 bps to an almost one-week high of 3.035%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields widening 4 bps to 195.

