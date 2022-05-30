Orsted sees risk that Gazprom Export may halt gas supplies

Left Menu

Orsted said on Monday there was a risk that Gazprom Export could stop supplying gas to the Danish energy company because it continues to reject Russia's demand for payment in roubles. "Gazprom Export continues to demand that Orsted pays for gas supplies in roubles. "There is a risk that Gazprom Export will stop supplying gas to Orsted.

Orsted said on Monday there was a risk that Gazprom Export could stop supplying gas to the Danish energy company because it continues to reject Russia's demand for payment in roubles.

"Gazprom Export continues to demand that Orsted pays for gas supplies in roubles. We have no legal obligation under the contract to do so, and we have repeatedly informed Gazprom Export that we will not do so," Orsted said in a statement. "There is a risk that Gazprom Export will stop supplying gas to Orsted. In Orsted's view, this will be a breach of contract," it added.

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland in April after they refused to meet its demand that European buyers pay for gas in roubles.

There is no gas pipeline directly from Russia to Denmark which is why Moscow will not be able to directly cut off gas supplies to Denmark. Orsted said it expected it would be possible to buy gas on the European market. Orsted has previously said its Gazprom contract accounts for the vast majority of Denmark's gas consumption and roughly 1.5% of total Russian supplies to Europe, which last year totalled around 155 billion cubic metres (bcm).

Orsted sold its oil and gas assets in 2017 to focus on offshore wind energy but retains a long-term gas deal with Russia's Gazprom which runs until 2030.

