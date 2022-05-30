Left Menu

No full agreement on EU's Russian oil embargo on Monday, Kallas says

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:02 IST
Kaja Kallas
EU member states will probably not reach a full agreement on new sanctions against Russia at their summit on Monday, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said several hours before the start of the meeting.

"I don't think we'll reach an agreement today", Kallas said, adding it was more likely a deal would be reached at the next summit in June.

