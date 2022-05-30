EU can reach "overall" deal on Russian oil ban, Bulgaria's Petkov says

European Union member states should be able to reach an agreement on an import ban for Russian oil under certain conditions on Monday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said, several hours before the start of a summit of EU leaders.

"I think it will pass with certain derogations", Petkov said about plans for an embargo on Russian oil imports.

"Overall it should pass, depending on some individual characteristics and criteria that member states may have."

