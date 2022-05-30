EU can reach "overall" deal on Russian oil ban, Bulgaria's Petkov says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:04 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union member states should be able to reach an agreement on an import ban for Russian oil under certain conditions on Monday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said, several hours before the start of a summit of EU leaders.
"I think it will pass with certain derogations", Petkov said about plans for an embargo on Russian oil imports.
"Overall it should pass, depending on some individual characteristics and criteria that member states may have."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Petkov
- Russian
- European Union
- Kiril Petkov
- Bulgarian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
BRIEF-Ukraine says volume of Russian gas nominations total 62.69 MCM for May 15
UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT