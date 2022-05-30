Left Menu

UK does not expect power cuts energy rationing, PM's spokesman says

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:23 IST
The government does not expect Britain to face energy rationing or power cuts but is planning for a range of scenarios, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. "You would expect the government to look at a range of scenarios to ensure plans are robust no matter how unlikely they are to pass," the spokesman told reporters.

"We don't expect power cuts this winter and we do not expect energy rationing this winter, given the fact that we have our own access to North Sea gas reserves and other reliable partners to import energy from."

