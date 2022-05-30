Left Menu

Gauteng launches new province-wide app to report poor road conditions

Launched as part of Smart Mobility Weekends Programme, the PotholeFixGP is an easy-to-use app downloadable from the Google Play Store and will soon be available on Huawei and Apple App stores.

Gauteng launches new province-wide app to report poor road conditions
Mamabolo said that potholes reported are then referred to responsible road agencies or municipalities for their attention. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has launched a new province-wide app that allows road users to report poor road conditions and other road maintenance issues that require attention.

Launched as part of Smart Mobility Weekends Programme, the PotholeFixGP is an easy-to-use app downloadable from the Google Play Store and will soon be available on Huawei and Apple App stores.

Speaking at the launch held in Diepsloot on Saturday, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, said the launch of the app is part of the department's commitment of leveraging new technologies to assist with monitoring of potholes and other road defects that need urgent attention.

"Once reported, a pothole/road defect appears on the departmental dashboard where it will be allocated to the maintenance team. Upon allocation, the app will provide a status update of the pothole ranging from reported, assigned, to completed.

"The app has a capability allowing it to check and verify whether a reported pothole is on a municipal, provincial or a national South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) road," Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said that potholes reported are then referred to responsible road agencies or municipalities for their attention.

"Those belonging to the department will be dealt with by the departmental road maintenance teams," Mamabolo explained.

He added that the launch of the app also serves to build a relationship with motorists/road users to be the eyes and ears of the department in keeping road infrastructure conditions conducive for a safe and enhanced pleasant driving experience.

"The people of Gauteng are encouraged to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention," the MEC said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

