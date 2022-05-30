No catch-up effects on French energy prices in 2023 - Le Maire
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:51 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that there would be no catch-up in energy prices that will impact consumers in 2023 as France maintains price caps on energy this year.
"We will continue to protect consumers from inflation in 2023", Le Maire said.
