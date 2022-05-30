Hungary's PM Orban says still no compromise on oil embargo

The European Union's latest proposal for sanctions against Russia that would include a ban on seaborne oil imports would be a good solution but there is no compromise yet on the issue, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

Orban told reporters ahead of an EU summit in Brussels that Hungary also needed guarantees that it could purchase oil by sea if Russian oil shipments stopped coming via the Druzhba pipeline.

"What is a problem for us, and why we have to fight today, is that if something happens to the Russian oil coming by pipeline... if there is no oil coming, then we should have the right for purchases by sea," Orban said. "This is the guarantee we need."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)