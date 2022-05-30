Left Menu

The EU will always find a compromise, Luxembourg's PM says on oil embargo

The European Union will eventually reach agreement over an oil embargo against Russia, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Monday. They will attempt to agree sanctions on Russian oil in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and discuss defense and energy policies in light of the conflict as the impending food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:08 IST
The European Union will eventually reach agreement over an oil embargo against Russia, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Monday. "We will always find a compromise. There are still talks going on. As long as there are talks, I am hopeful," he told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

The summit will be attended by leaders from the EU's 27 countries. They will attempt to agree sanctions on Russian oil in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and discuss defense and energy policies in light of the conflict as the impending food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

