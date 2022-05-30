Jharkhand: Mahua Maji JMM candidate for Rajya Sabha polls
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday named senior leader Mahua Maji as its candidate for Rajya Sabha polls from Jharkhand.
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday named senior leader Mahua Maji as its candidate for Rajya Sabha polls from Jharkhand. Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the names for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections were declared after a discussion with the party president Shibu Soren.
"We discussed names and finally, Guruji (Shibu Soren) decided upon the name of Mahua Maji to be our Rajya Sabha nominee," said CM Hemant Soren. Tenure of two Rajya Sabha members, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Mahesh Poddar from Jharkhand, will be completed on July 7, 2022. Polling for the same will take place on June 10.
Earlier, the Congress Jharkhand unit had expressed its desire to send its candidate from the alliance to Rajya Sabha in the upcoming polls while also seeking "compromise" from partner Jharkhand Mukti Morcha which had fielded party president Shibu Soren to the Upper House in 2020. (ANI)
