Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Monday evening.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:10 IST
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Monday evening. "Encounter has started at Rajpora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) terrorists were neutralized in an anti-terrorist operation in Pulwama including the killer of police personnel Reyaz Ahmad.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter took place in the Gundipora area of the Pulwama district on Sunday evening in which two local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) were trapped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

