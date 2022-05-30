Left Menu

JP Nadda highlights launching of microsite on NaMo App as PM Modi completes 8 years in office

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre completed eight years in office on Monday, BJP national president JP Nadda lauded the Modi-led government and highlighted the launching of a microsite on NaMo application (APP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:11 IST
JP Nadda highlights launching of microsite on NaMo App as PM Modi completes 8 years in office
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre completed eight years in office on Monday, BJP national president JP Nadda lauded the Modi-led government and highlighted the launching of a microsite on NaMo application (APP). "Today we've launched a microsite on the NaMo app which is interesting, interactive and full of information and innovation," said Nadda while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

He also stressed that service, good governance and welfare of the poor were at the epicentre of the government's functioning. "The country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the country is also celebrating 8 years of the Modi government. Service, good governance and poor welfare are the soul and way of working of Modi government," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 8 years in office on Monday. PM Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014. He returned to power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting a majority in the Lok Sabha and was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second term on May 30, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022