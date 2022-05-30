Left Menu

Rain and hailstorm in Delhi; trees uprooted, flights diverted

Parts of Delhi and NCR were lashed by heavy rains and thunderstorm on Monday with the gutsy winds uprooting trees in some areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:14 IST
Uprooted tress in Delhi's Bhai Vir Singh Marg. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Parts of Delhi and NCR were lashed by heavy rains and thunderstorm on Monday with the gutsy winds uprooting trees in some areas. The rain brought relief to people from the sweltering heat but the rain and the accompanying hailstorm impacted traffic movement. Eights flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Dehradun due to bad weather, Delhi airport sources said.

A car was trapped under an uprooted tree in Connaught Place as the national capital received sudden rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm. The car was unoccupied and was in the parking lot. IMD had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds in Delhi and several areas in the National Captial Region.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan)," the weather office had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

