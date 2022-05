Rajnath Singh lauds ICG for fortifying coastal security

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the three-day 39th Commanders' Conference of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in New Delhi on Monday. The event was marked by the presence of Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, DG ICG VS Pathania and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and the ICG.

In his address, the Defence Minister commended the professionalism and dedication of the ICG and said that its unparalleled performance has made it one of the best and largest Coast Guards in the world. Singh stressed the need to maintain maritime preparedness in the constantly-changing global scenario, terming it as a crucial aspect which safeguards the economic and strategic interests of a nation.

He pointed out that there has been a shift in India's maritime security needs due to the ever-evolving global situation. Recalling the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Singh said the incident showed that for a long time, the country's orientation was focused on the security of land borders and not much attention was paid to coastal security.

He lauded the ICG for continuously enhancing its capability in the last few years in line with the Government's vision and for playing a key role in bolstering coastal security. Due to these efforts, the country has not witnessed any terror activity from the sea route since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, he said. Singh shared his views on the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, terming the region as an important aspect of India's maritime security.

"The growing regional and global trade in this region has brought forth new challenges. Geopolitical tensions and a clash of strategic interests have led to traditional security challenges. Terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy are some non-traditional challenges in front of us today. The entire region is being affected by these challenges," he said. He further stated, "Being a responsible maritime power, we have a clear interest to create a rule-based, peaceful and stable environment. Such a rule-based environment is essential for both regional and global prosperity. In such a situation, the ICG has a big role to play."

On the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Singh said, India's geographical location is crucial from the strategic and economic point of view. "Our long coastline with deep-water ports, a prosperous Exclusive Economic Zone and islands at both ends present a unique position. The IOR accounts for more than two-thirds of the world's oil shipments. One-third of bulk cargo and more than half of container traffic pass through it. The safety of these sea routes is not only directly connected to our economic interests, but it also establishes India as a Net Security Provider in IOR," he said.

He emphasised that the role of the ICG is not only limited to coastal areas, describing them as the protectors of India's national interests and sovereign rights in the territorial seas and Exclusive Economic Zone. "There have been no reports of any breach in coastal security in the last 14 years due to the ICG's dynamic strategy and its cooperation with the Indian Navy & local administration," he said.

He also pointed out that India has emerged as a strong and reliable investment destination due to the Government's efforts, the country's true potential can only come to the fore if a safe, secure and rule-based maritime environment is provided to the country's economy, especially the Blue economy. The Defence Minister exhorted the ICG to strive towards maintaining order along the country's vast coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone to achieve this objective.

Singh praised the ICG for playing an incomparable role in assisting the civil administration during natural calamities, the efforts which extend to littoral neighbours as well. More than 3,000 fishing boats, along with 24,000 fishermen, were brought to safety during devastating cyclones the last year due to the preventive and measured response stance of ICG operations, he said.

Rajnath Singh asserted that the Central government has tried to bring in an integrated approach and ICG is an integral stakeholder. The establishment and functioning of the Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN) is another milestone which has provided a boost to the protection of the country's vast coastline. He hoped that the ICG, with its potent ships, aircraft and manpower, will continue to make an invaluable contribution to the safety, security and growth of the nation.

The ICG Commanders conference is held annually, where all Regional Commanders put forth the roadmap for the future and discuss various policy and strategic issues. The conference aims to carve out a futuristic vision for the service and determine the modalities to overcome challenges efficiently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)