Traffic worsens after torrential rains hit Delhi

The traffic situation in the national capital worsened after torrential rains lashed New Delhi on Monday. Areas near the Ferozeshah Road, Tolstoy Marg, Copernicus Road, KG Marg, and Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane had trails of vehicles stranded after the heavy rains.

Numerous trees were uprooted due to the blustering winds in various parts of Delhi and NCR. This resulted in severe congestion at Madhavrao Scindia Marg, Pach Kuiyan Road, Gol Market and Jaswant Singh Road. Glasses of several vehicles were also shattered amid the heavy rainfall.

Although the downpour dropped the stifling heat in the national capital, the traffic situation in the seemed grim as vehicles came to a standstill after the heavy rains. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), traffic police and the related agencies were seen clearing out the vehicles after the rains. (ANI)

