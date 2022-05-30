Left Menu

Desist from making 'provocative remarks': VHP tells Jamiat leaders

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday slammed the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leaders who expressed their concerns over the alleged increase in communal hatred, and said that they should refrain from "instigating Muslims" while also desisting themselves from "creating communal disharmony".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:06 IST
VHP General Secretary Surendra Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday slammed the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leaders who expressed their concerns over the alleged increase in communal hatred, and said that they should refrain from "instigating Muslims" while also desisting themselves from "creating communal disharmony". VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain alleged, "leaders like Mahmood Asad Madani and Badruddin Ajmal engaged in instigating the Muslim community by raising provocative slogans at a conference held in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband."

Issuing a statement, VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said that the Personal Law Board and Muslim leaders from Kashmir to Kerala have come together to challenge the "Indian Constitution, the judiciary and the Hindu society to implement their separatist agenda". Jain called for a comprehensive discussion on "whether Muslim society in India is being oppressed".

Referring to the recent violent incidences in which Hindu processions were targeted, he said, "Attacks on Ram-Navmi and Mahavir Jayanti processions, violent attacks on Hindu society even on the day of Eid, ruthless killings of Hindus in many areas like Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mewat etc. Inhuman atrocities on Hindu girls suffering from love jihad, incidents of forced conversions are a symbol of a society that is not afraid of the law." "The VHP wants to clarify that this is not the India of 1946. Our appeal is that secession, violence, hatred etc. are the path of destruction, not development," he added.

Urging the Muslim leaders to "leave the insistence on imposing Sharia" in the country, the VHP leader said that they should be united with the roots of the country " and not "with the misdeeds and remains of foreign invaders". "This is the path of coexistence which is essential for the development of all," he said.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani Sunday said those who ask Muslims to leave the country should leave themselves. According to a statement issued by the organisation, Madani objected to the plans of some states to implement the Uniform Civil Code. According to the statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Assam unit president and Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal criticised the government over various issues and said the "silence of Muslims should not be taken as weakness". (ANI)

