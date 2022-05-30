Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom to halt gas supplies to Dutch trader GasTerra on May 31

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:07 IST
Russia's Gazprom to halt gas supplies to Dutch trader GasTerra on May 31
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Gazprom Export on Monday said it will suspend gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra on May 31 over failure to pay for gas delivered in April under the rouble-for-gas payments scheme.

It added that the suspension of gas supplies will be enacted until the payments are settled in line with the Russia-proposed scheme.

